Zacks: Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $43.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

