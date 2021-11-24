Zacks: Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $29.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.93 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of DCBO opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Docebo by 44.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.