Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.36). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

