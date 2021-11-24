Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $185.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.