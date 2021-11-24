Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

