Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535,575 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 93,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

