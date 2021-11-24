Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

