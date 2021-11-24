Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report $57.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Zovio reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Zovio by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14. Zovio has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

