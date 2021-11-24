Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $3.07. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

