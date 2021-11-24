Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.62. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 65,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,012. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

