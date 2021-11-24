Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post sales of $30.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $135.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

