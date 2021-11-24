Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06).

RSVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

