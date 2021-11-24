Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

