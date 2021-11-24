Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

MAC stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,606. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.