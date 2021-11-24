ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.10 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $164.10 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

