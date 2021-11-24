ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $5,855.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00460820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00216339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00099841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

