Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.65

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $918.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.59.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

