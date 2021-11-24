Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $516,302.35

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $516,302.35 and $24,358.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

