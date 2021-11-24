ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.46

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $5.22. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 73,888 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

