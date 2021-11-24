ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

