Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

ZVIA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

