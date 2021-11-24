Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $73.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00402814 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015825 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.25 or 0.01191277 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,335,688,887 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,221,734 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.