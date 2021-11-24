Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.13 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

