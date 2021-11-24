ZKSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $110.56 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.25 or 0.07397517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.31 or 1.00141919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

