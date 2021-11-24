Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $222.28. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,628. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

