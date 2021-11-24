Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $2,230,173.89 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZUMZ stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

