Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZUO stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

