Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ZRSEF stock opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.65 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.56.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

