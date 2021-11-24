ZUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $353,356.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

