Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 42,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,645,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

