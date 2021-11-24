Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30736383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zynga by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

