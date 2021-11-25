-$0.01 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 123,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,491. The company has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

