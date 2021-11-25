-$0.02 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 439,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

