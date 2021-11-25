$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

