$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

OSS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

