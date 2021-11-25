-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 719,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,935. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

