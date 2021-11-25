-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 215,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 1,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

