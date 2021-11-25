$0.12 EPS Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

SOVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $16.56.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.