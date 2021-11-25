$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

