-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 149,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,405. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $226.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.