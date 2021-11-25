-$0.18 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNPR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 11,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.04. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.