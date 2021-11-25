-$0.43 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 222,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

