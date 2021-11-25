$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.