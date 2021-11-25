$0.69 EPS Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.44. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

