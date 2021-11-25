$0.77 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

AOS stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

