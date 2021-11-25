-$0.77 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 244,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,138. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

