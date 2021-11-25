$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

