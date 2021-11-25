$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.72. 252,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

