0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.58

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and $354,042.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023026 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.