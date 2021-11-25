0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 167.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $1.04 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

